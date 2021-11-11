Tony Khan On If He’s Spoken With Bray Wyatt, Potential Interest in ROH Library

Tony Khan discussed whether he’s been in contact with the former Bray Wyatt and ROH’s tape library reportedly being up for sale during today’s media scrum. It was reported in the wake of ROH announcing their upcoming hiatus that the company’s tape library has been shopped around. And Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) is of course one of the top free agents right now, with his no-compete clause having come up at the end of last month.

You can see some highlights from the scrum below, per Wrestling Inc:

On if he’s spoken with Wyatt: “I like Windham a lot. We’ll see what happens, you know, I haven’t talked to him about it ever, about him coming to AEW. The last time I saw Windham was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party and it was a pretty late night, and it was last year. So, it’s a very different world. I only briefly saw him in passing — I was heading out while he was heading in. It was a pretty late night, but I think he’s a wonderful person and a really great talent.”

On if AEW has interest in ROH’s video library: “Well, there is a lot of great stuff there. They’ve had a lot of great matches, great shows, and a great library, and some great talent, so I can’t say with any certainty. But we’ll see what happens on the business side, and as far as the talent goes, I’d say stay tuned to AEW. There’s Dynamite every Wednesday, there’s Rampage [each Friday], and we’re on pay-per-view Saturday, so, you never know who’s going to show up in AEW.

“As for the business side of it, I’m good friends with a lot of people in the company of Ring of Honor. And their agent is actually my neighbor in LA, like, he lives down the block and he’s a friend of mine. So I’m very familiar with what’s going on there, but I can’t say with any degree of certainty what will happen on the business side.”