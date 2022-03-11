Tony Khan Discusses Impact Of Jeff Hardy Signing With AEW

During his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan discussed Jeff Hardy signing with AEW and Hardy’s impact on the company’s roster. Here’s what Khan had to say (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on Jeff Hardy signing with AEW: “Jeff is a transcendent wrestler. Even though he’s been around pro wrestling for decades, I do think he transcends age and experience in many ways. He’s someone that a lot of young wrestlers can learn a lot from in terms of connecting with the crowd. He’s also a fresh and exciting matchup for wrestlers in AEW. Not just in tag teams, but he’s a great singles wrestler, a former World Champion. Having Jeff Hardy in AEW is going to be huge for singles and tag teams.”

On Hardy’s impact on the AEW roster: “It’s going to be great for experienced wrestlers and people he’s been in the same company with before. Then you have a whole locker room of people that have never been in the same company that have been dreaming of this moment. It’s a really big deal and a very fun surprise on Wednesday.”