Tony Khan Weighs In On The Importance of All In Being AEW’s Only 2024 UK Show

AEW is returning to the UK for All In next year and Tony Khan explained why it will be the UK’s only AEW show. Khan spoke about the event in an interview with The Athletic and noted that he believes it’s important to make the show their “sole focus” in terms of UK events.

“It’s something I’ve considered,” Khan said of another UK show. “But I’m going to make sure that AEW All In is the only show AEW is going to do in England this year. And that is a very specific statement. Someday, maybe we could add more shows in England, make it a regular event and do more touring there. I am not limiting us to other places outside of England, but I do think that’s a good guarantee for 2024. And if we make stops in other places around Europe or nearby, that could be beneficial and would make sense.”

He concluded, “Making All In the sole focus of our English operation is really important, and looking at other places around Europe, or even around the UK; the possibilities are interesting. Eventually, I’d like to expand our English touring and do more events — but once we’ve established All In as the premier wrestling tradition.”

All in is set to take place on August 25th at Wembley Stadium. Khan noted on Friday, the first day of ticket sales for the show, that it had already topped $4 million in ticket grosses.