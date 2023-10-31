wrestling / News
Tony Khan To Make ‘Important Announcement’ On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Tony Khan will have a new big announcement to make on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW head posted to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that he will make an announcement that will affect AEW fans around the world on Wednesday’s episode.
Khan wrote:
“Tomorrow, November 1
@TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
I Have An Important Announcement
For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I’ll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite”
No word as of yet regarding what the announcement will be.
