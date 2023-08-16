– During an appearance on The Chase McCabe Show this week ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan discussed Wheeler Yuta challenging Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship on tonight’s show. Khan said the following on tonight’s title matchup (via Fightful):

“They know each other very well. Wheeler Yuta is Orange Cassidy’s protege. Honestly, Orange Cassidy is the person who brought Wheeler Yuta into AEW in the first place. He’s the person that brought him to my attention. He’s his former coach and a person who really mentored him in pro wrestling, in AEW, and in Philadelphia training him.”

The International Title bout goes down later tonight on the Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s card is being held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.