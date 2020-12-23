Tony Khan Invites Impact Talent to Appear on AEW in Latest Ad on Impact Wrestling

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone made Impact appearances for the third straight week via their “paid ad,” and this time Khan invited Impact stars to appear on Dynamite some time. You can see the video below, in which Khan and Schiavone hyped this week’s AEW Holiday Bash and talked about the card. Khan played a bit more of a heel than he has been as of late, talking about all the things he owns or is in control of in Nashville and saying that he had the power to stop Kenny Omega’s participation in the six-man tag team match at Hard to Kill but wasn’t going to.

Khan noted that if Impact wants to send people to AEW Dynamite this week, they’re welcome to do so and teased the idea of signing some of Impact’s tag teams away.

Omega is teaming with the Good Brothers against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns at Hard to Kill on January 16th.