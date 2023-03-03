Tony Khan Is Fine With Wrestlers Working Outside of AEW As Long As It Won’t Hurt AEW

During a media call for AEW Revolution yesterday (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that he is happy to let talent wrestle outside of the company as long as it doesn’t hurt the company.

He said: “We work with the wrestlers in AEW. Anytime they have a big opportunity, if people come to us and say, ‘this is going to be good for us,’ it doesn’t even have to be great for the company, as long as it’s not going to hurt the company, if it’s going to be good for them, I want people to have these opportunities and take advantage of them. I want a happy roster. As long as it’s not going to hurt AEW, I want to try and facilitate that. When people have opportunities in film, television, or other media, if it’s not going to effect the storylines on TV in a major detrimental way, then of course we always want to try and accommodate things when possible. We’ve have people come into AEW and that was one of the reasons they wanted to come here, the other opportunities in wrestling. They weren’t given that kind of freedom for outside projects when they’re not working on TV for us.“