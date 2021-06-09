Tony Khan Issues Statement On Lio Rush’s Retirement

As reported last night, Lio Rush announced his retirement from wrestling after he suffered an injury at AEW Double or Nothing. AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement on the news via the AEW Twitter account.

He wrote: “Lio Rush reached out to me today, and he shared that he’d planned to announce his retirement from pro wrestling tonight. While this news was unexpected, I’m glad that he’s made a choice that he’s confident will make him and his family happy.

Lio is a great talent, and I enjoyed briefly working with him, and I absolutely wish him the best.”