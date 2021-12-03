Tony Khan Says Jade Cargill Is AEW’s Rookie Of The Year, Talks TBS Title Tournament

Tony Khan has been impressed by Jade Cargill’s growth in her first year and believe she’s AEW’s rookie of the year. Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On the reaction to the TBA Women’s Championship Tournament: “A number of people have come up to talk to me about that lately and I am so glad that so many people have liked it. When I sat down and put the bracket together, I really felt like it would be a great way to build towards Dynamite making that huge move at the end of the year to TBS. I think it has only created more anticipation for the move. I am very excited about the semi-finals.”

On Jade Cargill: “The crazy thing is when you see Jade. Not only is Jade a beautiful woman but one of the most dangerous and powerful competitors in pro wrestling. I think Thunder Rosa is going to have her hands full in the semi-final with Jade.”

On Mark Henry working with Cargill backstage: “Mark, you have been a mentor to Jade and offered her a lot of great advice about how to use her size and her power advantage to dominate opponents. It seems like she’s taken that advice to heart and used it very well.”

On Cargill being AEW’s rookie of the year: “I think she’s clearly the rookie of the year. I think she is definitely one of the favorites to potentially be the TBS Champion.”