Tony Khan Wishes Jade Cargill Well After Leaving AEW

Speaking on a recent media call for AEW WrestleDream, Tony Khan offered some parting remarks for Jade Cargill (via Fightful). Cargill recently signed with WWE after carrying the TBS Championship for a record-setting 508 days at AEW. “I have only positive things to say about Jade. It’s been great having her in AEW. She is always welcome here,” Khan stated when asked about Cargill leaving the promotion. “She’s had a great run with us and has a great career, I’m sure, in front of her. Wishing her the best in the future.”