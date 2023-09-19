Tony Khan on Jade Cargill Rumors, Says She’s ‘Always Welcome in AEW’

– During a recent interview with Superstar Crossover and Josh Martinez ahead of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed the status of Jade Cargill, who is rumored to be done with AEW and heading to WWE, and the fallout of CM Punk’s termination from the company. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on Jade Cargill: “Well, Jade had a great match on Friday night on AEW Rampage and it was a great match against Kris Statlander. Kris Statlander retained the TBS Championship on Rampage on Friday night and I thought that was a great match. Definitely one of the best matches I’ve seen either of them have and I thought really great main event for the show. As far as Jade goes, I can’t really comment on that except to say that Jade has been a great wrestler for AEW and certainly always welcome in AEW. [Jade] could always be somebody we would always love to work with here in AEW.”

Khan on CM Punk: “Well, I can’t really comment on that. I appreciate you asking but I’m very excited about the things we are doing. Like I said, we’ve been on probably the best run of AEW pay-per-views we’ve ever had and the TV shows have been really strong. We’ve had a lot of great matches both on TV and pay-per-view, and it feels like this week, it’s all really coming together.”

AEW heads to Queens, New York this week for Dynamite Grand Slam. The show is being held at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, September 20. It will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.