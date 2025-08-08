Tony Khan Confirms Jay White Is Out Of Action For a While

Tony Khan has confirmed that Jay White has a long road back to the ring. White has been out of action since early April with a broken hand, and Khan confirmed on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement that he will be out of action for a good while yet.

“Jay White is one of the best wrestlers in the world and got injured along the way,” Khan said on the podcast (per Fightful). “He is out, and unfortunately, is going to be out for a long time.”

It was reported in late July that White could possibly be out of action for the rest of the year, as he’s also been dealing with a shoulder injury.