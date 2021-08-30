wrestling / News

Tony Khan, Jim Ross Deny Rumor Ross Is Moving Away From Full-Time Announcing

August 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The rumor that Jim Ross is being transitioned out of his full-time announcing responsibilities are not true, according to Tony Khan and JR himself. There was a report that was published on Saturday from another site claiming that Ross was going to be leaving the announcer’s table on a full-time basis and would be doing segments like the sit-down interviews, but that he would he transitioning away from the role, which was supposedly JR’s call.

That’s apparently news to JR, who took to Twitter to express exactly that:

In addition, Tony Khan has confirmed that such a move is not in his plans, that he has never said he’s looking to remove Ross from the position and that he’s told JR the same.

