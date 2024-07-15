Tony Khan Says John Cena Is One Of The Best Wrestlers of the Modern Era

In an interview with Maggie & Perloff (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan praised John Cena and said that he is one of the greatest wrestlers of the modern era. Khan was asked if he would put Cena on his personal wrestling Mt. Rushmore.

He said: “He would definitely be somebody anybody would have to consider, certainly, especially of the modern era. For me, a lot of the people on my Mount Rushmore are probably people I grew up on. Not only being a fan of, but have gotten to work with later in life. Sting, to me, is up there. It’s a lot of guys I grew up on my Mount Rushmore. Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat and Bret Hart and Steve Austin. I’d have to think about Ric Flair. A lot of great options for that. John Cena is one of the best wrestlers and certainly one of the greatest of this modern era, without a doubt.“