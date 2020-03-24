Tony Khan Jokes About Raw Camera Angle Change

Tony Khan decided to have some fun with the fact that WWE changed their camera angles for this week’s Raw. As previously reported, WWE tweaked up their setup in order to take focus away from the empty arena and focus on the talent in and out of the ring in a setup similar to what AEW used last week.

After FWOnline’s Bryan Alvarez made note of this, Khan shared a meme GIF of Willem Dafoe from Spider-Man saying, “You know, I’m something of a scientist myself.” That brought Justin Roberts to get in on the fun, as you can see below: