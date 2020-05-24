Tony Khan Confirms Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for AEW Fyter Fest 2020, Provides Updates on How Long Britt Baker & Rey Fenix Will Be Out

Tony Khan spoke in a conference call after AEW Double or Nothing. Highlights are below.

– He announced that Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW Title is set for Fyter Fest 2020. More details will be revealed on Dynamite this Wednesday.

– Khan said they are really proud of the Stadium Stampede match and that everyone involved had a hand in laying out the match. He said they were lucky that the Jaguars gave them the access they needed and the talent all brought big spots for the match. He hopes it’s a match fans will always remember. He said he expects Chris Jericho to talk a lot about how the match was put together on his podcast. He also said that it looks like a good number of people ordered the show on PPV.

– Khan said that cinematic matches remind him of an old wrestling quote, which is that when done right, nothing is better, and when done poorly, nothing is worse.

– Khan said they took a lot of precautions to ensure that the Stadium Stampede match was safe for those involved, and said the match would have been hard to do without producing it like a cinematic match.

– Khan praised the talent involved in the Casino Ladder match, saying they stepped up, especially with Rey Fenix injured, and also said it was great to have the Young Bucks back. He also praised Jungle Boy and MJF.

– He said everyone at the show tonight was tested for COVID-19.

– He said the expectation is that Britt Baker will be out about six weeks and that Rey Fenix should be back soon.