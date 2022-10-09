Tony Khan Credits Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson For ‘Stepping Up’ in AEW

Tony Khan says that Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson have all “stepped up” as leaders and performers in AEW as of late. Khan spoke with DAZN for a new interview and talked about how the three have helped in a big way recently, both in the ring and backstage as leaders. You can see the highlights below:

On the three delivering big for AEW: “I think Jon Moxley, the AEW world champion, and Chris Jericho have stepped up in a major way. I think a lot of fans would see they’ve both had an incredible run of matches, including against each other at Quake by the Lake in August. Since the Grand Slam tournament champions started, we’ve been on a great run. And I think they’re leaders backstage. And I think Bryan Danielson also is a huge part of this. Moxley and Chris have been here from the very beginning, and Bryan stepped in and has been one of the most prominent people on the TV shows. So he’s a huge part of it. Backstage, I think they’re all leaders and have helped us get through this period.”

On Danielson’s performances since he returned from injury: “Bryan was out for a while, and since Bryan came back, it’s been some of the best TV we’ve done. I am grateful he’s been a big part of it because it’s been great to have Bryan in the shows. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world and he’s also been in some of the best matches this year, including against both the people I just named, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho. So both on-screen and off-screen, I think they’re just a hugely valuable presence in AEW.”

On where the company would be right now without them: “I don’t know. I think it’d be very challenging. If you looked at many teams, and took three players off of them, three of the most featured and productive players on the team, I think those teams would struggle. If you take (Larry) Bird, (Kevin) McHale and (Robert) Parish or Magic Johnson, Kareem (Abdul Jabbar) and (James) Worthy or (Michael) Jordan, (Scottie) Pippen and (Dennis) Rodman off (their) different sports teams (and) you took those three most productive players off. These (Moxley, Jericho, Danielson) are three of the most productive players on our team. A lot of great people contribute to the show, but they are three of the most important for sure.”