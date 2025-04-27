Tony Khan Says Jon Moxley’s Nail Bat Spot Helped Drive Box Office For AEW

Jon Moxley’s now-infamous nail bat spot was controversial among fans, but Tony Khan says it was a net positive for AEW. The spot happened during Moxley’s match with Cope on the March19th episode of Dynamite, with Moxley being suplexed onto Cope’s bat Spike. The moment has driven plenty of discourse online and Khan weighed in on the matter in an appearance on the Way Of The Blade podcast.

“When Mox had the spike bat in his back, that was a great wrestling moment,” Khan said (per Fightful). “It was memorable, it helped drive box office for us, it was highest rated episode of the year. It went viral. It’s one of the most watched videos of the year. It’s probably the most watched video of the year in AEW.”

He continued, “It’s a fantastic moment. It made new fans and created interest. It was on TMZ. There are people who weren’t watching AEW that saw it. It brought outside fans in and created casual interest.”

Moxley remains the AEW World Champion and will defend the title against Samoa Joe at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on May 14th.