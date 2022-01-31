Tony Khan Discusses Importance Of Jon Moxley’s Return To AEW

Tony Khan recently made his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, and the AEW president discussed a variety of topics, including Jon Moxley’s return to AEW making him proud, the importance of Moxley being back, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Tony Khan on Jon Moxley’s return to AEW making him proud and the importance of Moxley being back: “It really did. To have Jon Moxley back in AEW is so important, but also just to see him made me smile and made me so happy. I really do love John and I missed him very much, it was was hard not having him. It was emotional in many ways, certainly, I think for the fans, they really missed John also. And I think John missed wrestling and missed the fans. I think you could see that when he was back out there. He had a great comeback match last Friday on Rampage and now John is back here in AEW. It is great having him back on the road with us.”

On Moxley’s role in AEW potentially having a huge 2022: “Clearly again, the fans had missed him. Things are just really shaping up for a huge 2022, I think. With Mox back, now in January, healthier, happier, looking just better than ever, certainly the best he’s ever looked in AEW, I think. It bodes really well for us for this next year. We got great numbers for his return.”