Tony Khan Wants Jushin Thunder Liger For Owen Hart Cup

The upcoming Owen Hart Cup events — set to begin at next month’s Forbidden Door show — were a topic of conversation at the media event following AEW’s Double Or Nothing show. Tony Khan shared some of his ideas and plans for the tournament, naming one of Hart’s former rivals as a candidate to appear (via Fightful). You can find a highlight from Khan and watch the full media scrum below.

On who he would like to see at the Owen Hart Cup: “I’m not sure about this, I’ve had some nice talks, I’m hopeful and I spoke to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I think it would be great and they think it would great. One of Owen Hart’s great opponents, a rival, they’ve competed, both former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champions, wouldn’t it be amazing if we could get Jushin Thunder Liger over to Canada. He’s competed against Owen Hart and competed in Canada and competed in Stampede Wrestling. That would be something really neat. To coincide with AEW in Canada and Forbidden Door door and our partnership with New Japan, and most importantly the Owen Hart Cup tournament, I think it would be great if Jushin Thunder Liger can come over. I’m optimistic that he’ll be able to.”