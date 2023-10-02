wrestling / News
Tony Khan and Katsuyori Shibata Commented On How Long He’ll Stay In AEW
During the post-show media scrum after AEW WrestleDream, AEW CEO Tony Khan and Katsuyori Shibata both commented on how long the ROH Pure Champion will stay in AEW/ROH.
Shibata said: “If Tony wished, I am ready to make a commitment.”
Khan added: “I want you to stay forever, you’re my favorite.“
