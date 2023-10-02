wrestling / News

Tony Khan and Katsuyori Shibata Commented On How Long He’ll Stay In AEW

October 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Supercard of Honor Katsuyori Shibata

During the post-show media scrum after AEW WrestleDream, AEW CEO Tony Khan and Katsuyori Shibata both commented on how long the ROH Pure Champion will stay in AEW/ROH.

Shibata said: “If Tony wished, I am ready to make a commitment.

Khan added: “I want you to stay forever, you’re my favorite.

