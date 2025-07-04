Tony Khan Hopes To Keep Expanding AEW Into New Territories

Tony Khan has taken AEW to new countries in 2025 in Australia and Mexico, and he says he hopes to continue expanding further. Khan spoke with Sports Business Journal and talked about the company’s international expansion plans, noting that he wants to do more events in new countries.

“This year, we’ve expanded into great new places with our first-ever event in Mexico and our first-ever event in Australia,” Khan said. “I want to continue expanding into new territories and going back to these places that have been really successful, like Mexico and Australia. There’s a lot of momentum and positivity around the locker room.”

AEW held Grand Slam events in Australia and Mexico, with the Australia show taking place in February and Grand Slam Mexico taking place in June.