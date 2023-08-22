Tony Khan Plans To Keep Sting In The Ring Until He Opts Out Himself

On a recent media call for AEW All In, Tony Khan responded to questions about Sting’s contract expiration this year and his future plans for the 64-year-old wrestler (via Fightful). Khan stated that he is content to leave the choice for retirement in Sting’s hands alone, citing the draw of his partnership with Darby Allin and other factors that support his continued relevance. You can find a few highlights from Khan on the topic below.

On why Khan plans to keep Sting around if possible: “Sting is very well aware that I would like him to stay as long as he feels physically up to wrestling. I think he enjoys doing it and he’s having a lot of fun. Sometimes you hit on things in life that you think are going to be good and they turn out to be great. For me, a good example of that is Sting and Darby together. Not just on screen, but off-screen too.”

On maintaining Sting’s legacy as part of the retirement question: “There have been so many great memories for Sting in AEW. I don’t want it to end. I won’t be the one to pull the plug on it. When the time comes, Sting knows he needs to the one to say, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore,’ because I’m going to let him go as long as he wants. I want him to stay as long as he can. It’s so important to me that we let Sting finish his career the right way.”