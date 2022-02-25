Tony Khan Recalls Being ‘Stunned’ By Keith Lee’s WWE Release

AEW president Tony Khan recently appeared on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast, and he recalled his reaction to learning that Keith Lee had been released by WWE and Lee eventually choosing to sign with AEW. Here’s what Khan had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Tony Khan on his reaction to Keith Lee being released by WWE and Lee signing with AEW: “I am a huge fan of Keith’s work. I am a huge Keith Lee fan and when Keith became available, I was stunned. But I was very eager to jump on it and sign Keith. So I was thrilled to have Keith debut on AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite this week and, you know, he was a big part. The anticipation of his arrival and the big free agent signing and Keith Lee in AEW was a big part of AEW being the number one show on all cable on Wednesday. AEW finished ahead of the NBA, ahead of everything, South Park, a great show that I love, and ahead of the Olympics on USA.”

On how his love of Mid-South Wrestling inspired his format for AEW Rampage: “I’m a huge fan of Mid-South Wrestling. Actually in the summer of 2021, before Rampage, I watched a ton of Mid-South Wrestling shows on the run-up to doing a one-hour show because I didn’t have a lot of experience. The only one-hour wrestling show I’ve done on TV before Rampage launched on TNT, was, we did a late-night Dynamite. A special one-hour episode and it featured some great wrestlers including Scorpio Sky, Anna Jay, they had great matches. And, you know, we had a great show. I have to say, Mid-South Wrestling is one of my favorite promotions ever, and obviously, JR, Jim Ross, was a huge part of it. I have a ton of respect for him. I really, really like and value JR a lot as a person. He’s actually made a hometown in Jacksonville, Florida, and I’ve gotten to know him a little better and I like him a lot.”