– AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan kicked off tonight’s WrestleDream during the Zero Hour pre-show broadcast with an opening ceremony honoring the late wrestling legend, Antonio Inoki. Inoki’s grandsons, Hirota and Naoto, were present for the ceremony, along with ROH Pure Wrestling Champion and Inoki’s former student, Katsuyori Shibata.

They all wore Inoki’s trademark scarves for the ceremony. You can check out a video of the opening ceremony with Tony Khan below:

It is an honor to have the grandsons of Antonio Inoki – Naoto Inoki and Hirota Inoki – here with us at #AEWWrestleDream pic.twitter.com/HXb9i78sRz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 1, 2023



https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1708622883545649279