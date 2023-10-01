wrestling / News

Tony Khan Kicks Off AEW WrestleDream With Ceremony Honoring Antonio Inoki

– AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan kicked off tonight’s WrestleDream during the Zero Hour pre-show broadcast with an opening ceremony honoring the late wrestling legend, Antonio Inoki. Inoki’s grandsons, Hirota and Naoto, were present for the ceremony, along with ROH Pure Wrestling Champion and Inoki’s former student, Katsuyori Shibata.

They all wore Inoki’s trademark scarves for the ceremony. You can check out a video of the opening ceremony with Tony Khan below:


