Tony Khan Laid Out Finish For Battle Royal On Last Week’s Dynamite

During last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a battle royal was held for a shot at the TNT Championship. Jungle Boy ended up winning, and came up short in his match with Cody on this week’s episode.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW President Tony Khan laid out the finish of the match and came up with the story of Orange Cassidy getting laid out at the beginning but coming back at the end. Cody and Khan came up with the details of the match along with Christopher Daniels, Billy Gunn and Colt Cabana.