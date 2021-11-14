Tony Khan Says Lance Archer Suffered a Neck Injury, No Exact Date For Return

Lance Archer suffered a neck injury late last month, and Tony Khan gave an update on his status following AEW Full Gear. During the media scrum following Saturday night’s PPV, Khan revealed that Archer suffered a neck injury during his loss to Eddie Kingston on the October 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite.

“He’s here. He’s good,” Khan said (per Fightful. “Thankfully, he came out of it good. It was a neck injury, not a head injury. He cleared all the impact testing, concussion, all the stuff over the last several weeks. He twisted his neck, but he’s good.”

Asked about when Archer might return to action, Khan said, “I’m not exactly sure. I don’t want to rush. We have so many great stars. Lance is a really important wrestler for us and has hit on so many great things for us like winning the IWGP US Title in the Texas Deathmatch. It was a great and he had a great match with (Hiroshi) Tanahashi. I don’t have an exact date, but I don’t see any point in rushing him. With a neck injury, you don’t want to rush it. He was here today and the doc was checking up on him. He’s in great spirits and he’s had a great 2021.”