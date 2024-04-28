Tony Khan Was Late To Tonight’s AEW Collision Due To NFL Draft

Fightful Select reports that Tony Khan has been very busy this weekend and as a result was late to tonight’s AEW Collision in Jacksonville. Khan is normally at all AEW shows and is present when an AEW star is appearing elsewhere. An hour ago, he hadn’t arrived at Collision. Instead, the show was planned to be done without him while he worked at the NFL Draft.

He eventually showed up shortly before the show’s delayed start time. He was in the same complex as Collision and already wrote tonight’s show. He finished his duties with the Draft after previously going back and forth. An NFL Films crew has been on hand to document his work this weekend.