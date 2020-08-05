Tony Khan Lifts the Suspension for Big Swole, Swole Will Face Opponent of Dr. Baker’s Choosing Tonight

– Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan lifted the on-air, storyline suspension for Big Swole via Twitter. Additionally, Khan announced that Swole is now set to face an opponent of the choosing by Dr. Britt Baker, who is a role model, on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. If Swole is victorious, Dr. Baker will have to face Swole in a future matchup.

Tony Khan wrote, “We have another exciting match to announce for #AEWDynamite on TNT tonight, as I’ve lifted the suspension of Big Swole @SwoleWorld, and tonight she’ll take on an opponent of Dr. Britt Baker’s choice! If Swole wins, Britt has promised she will compete in a future match vs. Swole.” You can view his tweet below.

AEW Dynamite will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will be broadcast tonight on TNT. here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Darby Allin

* FTR, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Five, Nine, Evil Uno, Grayson)

* Best Friends vs. Ortiz & Santana

* The Dark Order (Jon Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Cody & Matt Cardona

* Big Swole vs. an opponent of Dr. Britt Baker’s choosing (If Swole wins, she will get a future match against Baker)

* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have a debate with a surprise guest moderator

* MJF continues his campaign to get an AEW World title shot