Tony Khan Reveals Live Gate For AEW All In With One Week Left

As previously noted, the current amount of tickets out for AEW All In is at 19,460 with just eight days to go. In an interview with TMZ Sports (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan announced that the live gate for All In: Texas is currently at $2.5 million and he expects it to go even higher. The event happens on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Khan said: “It’s already one of the biggest gates in AEW history. We’ve sold over $2.5 million dollars in tickets, it’s going to be over $3 million dollars in tickets for the first time ever in the US. We’ve never even done over two million before in the US. So, we’re hitting a bunch of cool milestones with this as a business.“