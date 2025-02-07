Tony Khan Invites Los Angeles Lakers To Attend AEW Revolution

In an interview with Compas on the Beat (via Fightful), Tony Khan invited Luka Doncic and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers to attend AEW Revolution on March 9. The show will take place in Los Angeles. However, the team will be in Boston on March 8 and Brooklyn on March 10.

When asked about the team trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, then acquiring Mark Williams, Khan said: “That’s a huge pick up for the Lakers. Mark Williams has joined the Lakers. A lot of great things happening for the Lakers right now. Really excited to see how that turns out and excited to come back to Crypto.com Arena. You’re all invited. All the Lakers, everyone is invited.”