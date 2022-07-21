Tony Khan Says Lou Thesz, DDP & More Were On His AIM Buddy List

Tony Khan had a few big names from the wrestling world on his AIM Buddy List back during that messaging platform’s heyday, including Lou Thesz. Khan was on Busted Open Radio and talked more about his days as a wrestling fan, which he has been open about in the past, and noted that he had some wrestling stars he would talk to regularly.

“You know Lou Thesz had an AOL account?,” Khan said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “He was on my buddy list. And when Lou Thesz would pop up, I would talk to him all the time. He was really nice to me. Brian Pillman [Sr.], DDP [Diamond Dallas Page] — who I obviously talk to, to this day — and a number of others.”

The AEW and ROH owner has talked previously about how he was heavy into the wrestling community at that point as a fan and used AOL Instant Messenger, which was very popular in the 1990s and early 2000s before it fell off due to the rise of social media and was eventually shut down for good in 2017.