wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says Lou Thesz, DDP & More Were On His AIM Buddy List
Tony Khan had a few big names from the wrestling world on his AIM Buddy List back during that messaging platform’s heyday, including Lou Thesz. Khan was on Busted Open Radio and talked more about his days as a wrestling fan, which he has been open about in the past, and noted that he had some wrestling stars he would talk to regularly.
“You know Lou Thesz had an AOL account?,” Khan said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “He was on my buddy list. And when Lou Thesz would pop up, I would talk to him all the time. He was really nice to me. Brian Pillman [Sr.], DDP [Diamond Dallas Page] — who I obviously talk to, to this day — and a number of others.”
The AEW and ROH owner has talked previously about how he was heavy into the wrestling community at that point as a fan and used AOL Instant Messenger, which was very popular in the 1990s and early 2000s before it fell off due to the rise of social media and was eventually shut down for good in 2017.
More Trending Stories
- Jesse Ventura Recalls Vince McMahon Being Caught Lying About Royalty Payments
- Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo
- Jake Roberts on Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon Having a ‘Shoot’ Fight in a Hotel Room Before a WWE TV Taping
- Chelsea Green Claims Deonna Purrazzo Came Up With Axiom Idea, Purrazzo and Lance Storm Comment