Tony Khan Says He’d Love To Have Motor City Machine Guns Back In AEW

Tony Khan would love to bring the Motor City Machine Guns into AEW, as he noted in a recent interview. The tag team exited TNA at the end of March and are currently free agents; it has been reported that they are close to signing a deal with AEW. Khan spoke with SHAK Wrestling for a new interview and during the discussion he was asked how likely it would be for the team to show up in the company.

“I can’t say that for sure,” Khan replied (per Fightful). “I thought they were excellent here in 2022, when they appeared at All Out. That worked out really well, they were tremendous and they added a lot to the card. I loved having them here. Originally, that spot was intended for The Briscoes. I was not able to use The Briscoes, I was not permitted to use The Briscoes in that situation. I think it would have been great, but Motor City Machine Guns came in and really helped us at that time, being a part of the show when there was a spot that was intended for another great tag team, in my opinion maybe the greatest tag team ever, The Briscoes.”

He continued, “You needed somebody really strong, somebody very good to come in and help us, and that’s where the Motor City Machine Guns did come in about two years ago and were a big part of All Out ‘22, and would love to have them back here any time. I think they’re both great.”

The team have stayed quiet about where they may end up after they left TNA.