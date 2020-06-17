wrestling / News
Tony Khan Makes A Match Between Brian Cage and Robert Anthony for Next AEW Dark
In a post on Twitter, Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony challenged Brian Cage to a match after Cage’s attack on Jon Moxley during last week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan replied, telling him that the match is now official for AEW Dark next Tuesday.
Anthony wrote: “Hey @OfficialTAZ I’v been friends with Mox for over 10 years. We’ve traveled across the country together, and gone to war together. Your boy put my friend through a car window. Where we come from we live by a code. Fight one, fight us all. Taz, I want Cage @AEWrestling #EgovsCage”
Khan replied: “You want it? You got it. Next week on Dark. Good luck, man.”
Anthony recently fought Moxley himself on an episode of Dark in a losing effort.
