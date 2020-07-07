wrestling / News
Tony Khan Makes Fun of Colt Cabana Being in Denial About Joining The Dark Order
July 7, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW is currently advertising a match at Fyter Fest featuring SCU vs. The Dark Order, including Colt Cabana. Cabana noted that it should be billed as “Dark Order and Colt Cabana” on Twitter. Tony Khan later responded to Cabana’s tweet and made fun of him for being in denial about joining the Dark Order.
The tweet Khan posted features an image of Calvin from Calvin & Hobbs that reads, “It’s not denial. I’m just very selective about the reality I accept.” You can view that Twitter exchange below.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Conrad Thompson Disappointed That Undertaker Pulling Out Of Starrcast Was Included In The Last Ride
- Mick Foley Says He Resented Hell in a Cell Match For Years, Recalls People Being Surprised He Was Hurt in Matches
- Becky Lynch on The Original Idea to Give Up Raw Women’s Title After Becoming Pregnant, That Raw Being an ‘Emotional Day’
- Matt Riddle’s Accuser Posts Photo Of Them Together From 2019