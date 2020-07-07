wrestling / News

Tony Khan Makes Fun of Colt Cabana Being in Denial About Joining The Dark Order

July 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW is currently advertising a match at Fyter Fest featuring SCU vs. The Dark Order, including Colt Cabana. Cabana noted that it should be billed as “Dark Order and Colt Cabana” on Twitter. Tony Khan later responded to Cabana’s tweet and made fun of him for being in denial about joining the Dark Order.

The tweet Khan posted features an image of Calvin from Calvin & Hobbs that reads, “It’s not denial. I’m just very selective about the reality I accept.” You can view that Twitter exchange below.

