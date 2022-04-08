Tony Khan Teases Match Announcement on Tonight’s AEW Rampage

AEW has a busy schedule next week, and Tony Khan is teasing a special match announcement for it on tonight’s AEW Rampage. The AEW President appeared on Busted Open Ratio and talked about the upcoming week, which includes Dynamite, Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts II on Saturday. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On next week’s trio of shows: “I think there’s going to be a lot of situations next week. Championship matches. Championship situations. It’s like a fan appreciation week again next week with all the things that we’re doing. We’ve got live Dynamite in New Orleans. We’ve already announced the AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line, with Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defending the Tag Team Championship against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Another huge World Championship match.

“We’ve already announced Hangman Page, live Friday night, special start time one week from today, Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole Texas Deathmatch. Just absolutely one of the biggest matches we’ve ever had in AEW, and I feel confident saying, probably the most high-stakes match ever on AEW Rampage.

“And again, kind of keeping with that theme that we’re talking about, tonight on TNT we have a stacked card that you cannot miss. And again, next week, the special start time for Rampage. Live show. Huge match, Hangman vs. Adam Cole Texas Deathmatch that you just don’t want to miss. (And we’re) coming back Saturday with Battle of the Belts.”

On making a special announcement tonight: “Tonight on Rampage, I will have some more announcements for the card for Dynamite next week in New Orleans. One, in particular, I’m working on that I’m really excited about, that would be a really special match if we can get it put together. So that’s also something I’ve been working on before I jumped on with you guys, in addition to that great announcement we made with New Japan and AEW, together, teaming up to put Dynamite and Rampage in Japan on New Japan World.

“A lot of other exciting things happening in the world of pro wrestling. Tonight on Rampage, we’ll be able to hit on a lot of things, I think.”