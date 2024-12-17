Tony Khan Credits Matt Cardona For Chris Jericho’s GCW Appearance

Chris Jericho made an appearance at GCW Highest in the Room 3, and Tony Khan says that the appearance came courtesy of Matt Cardona. Jericho appeared at the event over the weekend and cost Cardona his match with EFFY to help build to Jericho vs. Cardona at ROH Final Battle. Tony Khan was asked about Jericho’s appearance on the media call for Final battle and noted that Cardona asked him about doing it.

“Matt helped put that together,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Matt asked me about it, and obviously, I was happy to send Chris to promote the match that is happening on ROH as part of the double main event. It’s something we spent weeks building up on ROH and AEW TV, which is a nice thing.”

He continued, “There is a lot of matches and potential things that could happen with Matt being the challenger and potentially being the ROH World Champion going forward. That’s something to keep an eye on. With Matt appearing there, and this being a title match, it made sense to do something to promote. It’s very much along the lines of things we’ve done with other matches along the ways over the years.”

The match between the two will be for Jericho’s ROH World Championship. Final Battle takes place on Friday and airs on HonorClub.