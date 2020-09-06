Tony Khan Addresses Letting Matt Hardy Resume AEW All Out Match, Confirms Matt Cardona Status, Wants to Expand Roster

Tony Khan & Jon Moxley took part in a media scrum after AEW All Out. Highlights are below (h/t PWInsider & Fightful).

* Khan said that he personally stopped the Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara match after Hardy’s brutal bump, and that Hardy then passed a concussion protocol and was cleared by their doctor before resuming the match. He noted that Hardy was taken to a hospital as a precaution and that he seems to be OK. Khan added that he would never overrule their doctor and have had people pulled from their shows by the doctor. He said Hardy also would not have been able to overrule the doctor had he wanted to continue the match against doctor’s orders.

* He said that they have emphasized hydration to the talent given the conditions related to performing outside in the Florida heat and humidity, noting that other sports teams also perform outside. He said having the shows outside is the safest option even though technically they could hold shows inside.

* He praised the show, aside from the scary Matt Hardy moment where he said he had never stopped a match before.

* He thanked Billy Corgan for letting NWA Women’s Champ Thunder Rosa work the show against Hikaru Shida. He noted later that he doesn’t know if NWA will send her back to work with AEW again.

* He noted that he wants to expand the AEW roster and the number of weekly content hours they produce.

* He said AEW will not be prohibiting wrestlers from using third party platforms like Twitch, noting that it is a grey area.

* He said no full-time deal has been worked out with Matt Cardona yet, but that he has had a good experience working with him so far.

* Khan said he was concerned after the Matt Hardy match resumed about the scaffolding spot, but said he felt he was cautious by having the doctor check Hardy. Still though, he said he was nervous about the spot because he wanted everyone to be OK.