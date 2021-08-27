Tony Khan Posts Meme Reacting to Reports That WWE Isn’t Looking For Indy Talent

Tony Khan saw the reports that WWE is no longer seeking to recruit independent talent and took to social media for a tongue-in-cheek reaction. As reported earlier, the company is not scouting indie talent anymore, something that WWE President Nick Khan alluded to in an interview earlier this month.

Upon the new report hitting the internet, Khan posted a pic of Ben Affleck’s character Jim Young from 2000’s stock market drama Boiler Room where he says, “We don’t hire brokers here; we train new ones.”

The film is about a young would-be broker (Giovanni Ribisi) who joins an investment firm, of which Jim is the co-founder and which turns out to be committing fraud in order to make profit. The implication in Jim’s statement, which becomes clearer later in the film, is that they don’t hire trained brokers so that they can indoctrinate them into the business’ shady practices without having to deal with them questioning the company’s methods. You can see the tweet below: