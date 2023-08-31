Tony Khan Doesn’t Expect Mercedes Mone To Be Cleared By AEW WrestleDream

AEW presents its newest PPV WrestleDream in October, but Tony Khan says he doesn’t expect Mercedes Mone to be cleared by then. Mone has been out of action since NJPW Resurgence with an injury, and Khan weighed in on the possibility of her being on the show during today’s All Out media call. “One of the great stars involved in New Japan, who I have a ton of respect for, is Mercedes Mone,” Khan said (per Fightful). “I think we have a good relationship, and I think she’s one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. It was great to have her at All In.”

He continued, “She’s not available to wrestle right now, but when she does wrestle, I think she’s as good as anyone and one of the best in the world. I have so much respect for her as a competitor. Certainly, she’s one of the top stars in the world. I don’t know if she would be physically cleared at that time. I’m not expecting that because she had a major injury. When she’s cleared, that is someone we’re really interested in working with.”

AEW WrestleDream takes place on October 1st in Seattle.