Tony Khan, Mia Yim, Cedric Alexander and More React to Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland’s AEW Tag Title Win

As previously reported, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland won the AEW World Tag Team Titles last night at night one of Fyter Fest. In posts to Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan, Mia Yim, WWE’s Cedric Alexander and others reacted to the match.

Khan wrote: “Congratulations to the NEW @allelitewrestling World Tag Team Champions @swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee, Swerve In Our Glory! Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite on TBS for a great #FyterFest Night 1 tonight! If you missed it, you can still catch it on @TBSnetwork West!”

Yim added: “LETS FUCKIN GOOOOO THATS MY HUSBAND!!!! #AndNew #SwerveInOurGlory!!!”

Alexander wrote: “Huge pop!!!”

