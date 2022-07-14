wrestling / News
Tony Khan, Mia Yim, Cedric Alexander and More React to Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland’s AEW Tag Title Win
As previously reported, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland won the AEW World Tag Team Titles last night at night one of Fyter Fest. In posts to Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan, Mia Yim, WWE’s Cedric Alexander and others reacted to the match.
Khan wrote: “Congratulations to the NEW @allelitewrestling World Tag Team Champions @swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee, Swerve In Our Glory! Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite on TBS for a great #FyterFest Night 1 tonight! If you missed it, you can still catch it on @TBSnetwork West!”
Yim added: “LETS FUCKIN GOOOOO THATS MY HUSBAND!!!! #AndNew #SwerveInOurGlory!!!”
Alexander wrote: “Huge pop!!!”
You can see these and similar reactions below.
Huge pop!!! @RealKeithLee and @swerveconfident !!!
My actual reaction: pic.twitter.com/vNa4nI1lJK
— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 14, 2022
Dope asl 👌🏾
Congratulations Swerve and Keith! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/S0S32oGhnv
— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) July 14, 2022
LETS FUCKIN GOOOOO THATS MY HUSBAND!!!! #AndNew #SwerveInOurGlory!!! @RealKeithLee 💙💙💙you iight @swerveconfident
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 14, 2022
SWERVE IN OUR GLORY. #AEWDynamite
— Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) July 14, 2022
Congratulations to the NEW @allelitewrestling World Tag Team Champions @swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee, Swerve In Our Glory!
Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite on TBS for a great #FyterFest Night 1 tonight!
If you missed it, you can still catch it on @TBSnetwork West! pic.twitter.com/fs2Jl7JhoE
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 14, 2022
https://t.co/GqIEPmbMIS pic.twitter.com/MkNKNQowsl
— BIG STOKE (@StokelyHathaway) July 14, 2022
Well deserved boys ❤️
— Cheeseburger or CB? (@CheeseburgerROH) July 14, 2022
Congrats to the NEW @AEW Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/PbozbWfIfD
— Alex Abrahantes (@ontheairalex) July 14, 2022
AND NEWWWW! Congrats @swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee #aewdynamite!!
Check out the new champ (Swerve) here againist @theadambrooksy:https://t.co/Elm1QdkY20 pic.twitter.com/KgwMxnOZhO
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) July 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match