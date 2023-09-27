– During the recent AEW WrestleDream media call this week, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed MJF turning face and the merchandise sales of his tag team with Adam Cole, Better Than You Bay-Bay. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“You don’t have to hate him anymore because ‘he’s our scumbag.’ That’s something that has really been embraced by the fans and it’s shown because Better Than You Bay Bay have sold an ungodly amount of merchandise and they continue to rack up that merch money for us, which is awesome. They get these massive reactions and its befitting of a top star and, in this case, a fan favorite.”

At this weekend’s AEW WrestleDream, MJF and Adam Cole will defend their ROH Tag Team Titles against The Righteous. The event is scheduled for Sunday, October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.