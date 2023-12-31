Tony Khan Says MJF’s Injury Was ‘Big Factor’ Coming Into Worlds End

Tony Khan weighed in on MJF’s injuries following last night’s AE Worlds End PPV. As noted last night MJF is set to take time off to heal up following his World Championship loss to Samoa Joe. Khan touched on the topic on last night’s post-show media scrum as well as the star’s future.

“MJF’s injury [was] absolutely a very big factor, but MJF wrestled through the injury and then had an amazing match tonight,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “[MJF] wrestled through a match against one of the hardest-hitting best wrestlers of all time. I believe Max is somebody who has a great heart and somebody who loves AEW, and I think everybody read that in the article [with ‘The Players Tribune’].”

He continued, “I can’t speak to his future in 2024 here at this time, but I do think MJF has been a huge part of AEW for five years. MJF is somebody also that is welcome at AEW and wanted in AEW for life and is also a huge part of the growth of AEW and the success of the company.”