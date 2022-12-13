Tony Khan Says MJF Is More Difficult To Deal With Backstage Than On Screen

MJF is the AEW World Champion, and Tony Khan recently spoke about dealing with the star backstage and his desire to get MJF re-signed. Khan spoke with Today.com for a new piece on the World Champion, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On MJF being AEW World Champion: “MJF, I think, is one of the most charismatic and intelligent pro wrestlers on the planet. And there are fans worldwide compelled by his actions and take notice every time he speaks.”

On working with MJF backstage: “My own experiences dealing with him, I’ve found him to be more difficult in some ways off camera, if that’s even possible. [laughs]”

On MJF’s contract status: “It’s certainly something he knows is a priority for AEW and me personally.”