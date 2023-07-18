Tony Khan Thinks More AEW PPVs Would Be “An Overall Positive”

In a recent media call for the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 event, AEW’s Tony Khan shared some details regarding the possibility of increasing AEW’s PPV offerings (per Fightful). Khan stated that the option to expand the number of PPV events available through AEW would likely be a profitable business decision and something the promotion has discussed with Warner Brothers Discovery. You can find a highlight from Khan on the topic below.

On the potential to see more AEW PPVs on the schedule: “I think it’s evolving. I believe no wrestling company that has ever expanded its pay-per-view calendar due to demand and economics has ever regretted that decision. In general, there have been factors that have helped wrestling companies rise and fall over the years, but I do think expanding your pay-per-view calendar has often been something that has been seen as revenue positive and an overall positive for companies. Certainly, when there was competition in the past, more pay-per-views was the standard. For us, we launched with a very methodical plan. We built a really solid calendar of major events. Now, we’re talking about six major events that are pay-per-view worthy. As for expanding the calendar even further, it’s something we’ve talked to Warner Brothers Discovery about and it’s something everyone believes could be revenue positive. It’s something to certainly consider, but I’m very happy with what we’ve built.”