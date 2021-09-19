Tony Khan Says Most of AEW Roster is Vaccinated, Vaccination Not Mandatory

Tony Khan discussed the status of AEW’s roster in terms of being vaccinated from COVID-19 during a recent interview. Khan was the guest on the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast and was asked about getting the company’s talent roster vaccinated, plus more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the roster’s vaccination status: “Most of the roster has gotten (vaccinated) and we have encouraged people to do so. I haven’t put in mandatory, but I’ve also strongly encouraged and put in protocols to encourage everyone to do so because it’s much easier for the vaccinated folks to get through the day and interact outside of the ring. They just have to go through less rigorous procedures and testing. We’ve definitely encouraged everyone to do it. Most of our people are.”

On the incentive for talent to get vaccinated: “We have created a great backstage environment where people want to spend time together. We’ve also put in thorough testing protocols. Not being a part of the most rigorous levels of testing and also having the ability to go out and do what you want and live your life like we did before without these protocols makes it much more savory and encouraging for the vaccinated.”