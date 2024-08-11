wrestling / News

Tony Khan Teases ‘Most Important Announcements’ In AEW History

August 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Khan AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Media Scrum Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan said that AEW is on the very of the ‘most important announcements’ in the company’s history.

He wrote: “Thank you all who watch AEW as we approach indelible times in our history with #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium weeks away, + the most important announcements in AEW history looming large now!

AEW is currently in the middle of media rights negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tony Khan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading