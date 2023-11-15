wrestling / News
Tony Khan Announces New Major Signing, Will Sign Their Deal At AEW Full Gear
Tony Khan says AEW has signed a big name who will make their debut at AEW Full Gear this weekend. Khan posted to his Twitter account to reveal the news, writing:
“AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world’s best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They’ll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at #AEWFullGear!
See you TONIGHT on TBS for the final #AEWDynamite before Full Gear!”
No word as of yet regarding who it might be.
