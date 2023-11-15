Tony Khan Announces New Major Signing, Will Sign Their Deal At AEW Full Gear

Tony Khan says AEW has signed a big name who will make their debut at AEW Full Gear this weekend. Khan posted to his Twitter account to reveal the news, writing:

“AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world’s best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They’ll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at #AEWFullGear! See you TONIGHT on TBS for the final #AEWDynamite before Full Gear!”

No word as of yet regarding who it might be.