– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was busy with the media rounds this week ahead of AEW Dynamite. He also spoke to SportsGrid this week, offering an update on the status of AEW’s media broadcast rights negotiations. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On what AEW’s next media rights deal will mean for the company: “It’s going to be a huge thing. It will mean that all the investment into AEW has more than paid off. It will mean a very secure future for AEW for a very long time to come. We’re going to get a great media rights deal, we’re having great conversations here, and we have a great home at Warner Brothers Discovery. I was really pleased they want us to stay and they made us great offers and we’re having great conversations now. With five hours of wrestling every week and streaming, there are all kinds of things to talk about. It’s really exciting for the future of AEW.”

Tony Khan on AEW Rampage or Collision potentially moving nights: “We’d have to look at that. These are all kinds of interesting things we can talk about. Some things we are talking about. There is a lot to be figured out there. The last thing I can do is speculate on what the future of the NBA is. I’m in no position to say what their future is. It’s something everybody is going to be watching very closely. Warner Brothers Discovery has been great to us and have also been very savvy about acquiring sports media rights. It was really brilliant to sublicense the college football playoff games. That’s going to add even more viewers to TNT and it brings in events that are going to do some of the biggest audiences outside of the NFL.”

As previously reported, AEW is still in its exclusive negotiating window with Warner Bros. Discovery, which runs through July.