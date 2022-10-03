Tony Khan Says He And Nick Khan Couldn’t Be More Different After Being Confused For WWE Co-CEO

Tony Khan got confused for Nick Khan on social media recently, and he took to his account to clarify the difference between them. The two Khans are at the top of AEW and WWE respectively, with Tony of course the owner and president of AEW while Nick is now co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon.

It’s not uncommon for people to conflate the two due to their last name, and Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy did just that when he took a shot at Nick Khan and said he “got Barstool Van Talk cancelled” in response to a solicitation for questions by Robbie Fox to ask Tony Khan during an interview. Portnoy quickly realized his mistake and wrote:

“Quick correction. I got the wrong Khan. Tony we like. Nick is the guy who is full of s**t. Carry on.”

Tony then tweeted in his inimitable way:

“2 more different people we could not be. Here’s to not being two-faced + here’s to a big week of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite 3 year anniversary Wednesday on TBS, our first XL 2 hour,15 minute episode ever!

+

Friday the first ever live 2 hour #AEWRampage/#BattleOfTheBelts on TNT!”

